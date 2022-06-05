5 June 2022, 20:58 PM Nadal wins the French Open 2022! Rafael Nadal becomes the French Open 2022 champion as he beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the finals. A brilliant performance by the Spaniard as he dominates the match against Ruud and wins the title for the 14th time.

5 June 2022, 20:52 PM Nadal a game away! Rafael Nadal is a game away to become the French Open 2022 champion against Casper Ruud as he leads 6-3,6-3, and 5-0 in the third set to become a champion again.

5 June 2022, 20:48 PM Nadal on FIRE Rafael Nadal on fire as he goes 3-0 up in the third set against Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 final. Nadal- 6,6,3 Ruud- 3,3,0

5 June 2022, 20:18 PM Nadal WINS SECOND SET! Rafael Nadal wins the second set now as he comes back to 6-3 after being behind 3-1 against Ruud in the starting of the second set. Nadal- 6,6 Ruud- 3,3

5 June 2022, 20:07 PM Nadal wins 4-games in a row Rafael Nadal wins 4-games in a row to go 5-3 against Ruud in the second set. Things looking very difficult for Ruud at the moment as Nadal is in dominant form. Nadal - 6,5 Ruud - 3,3

5 June 2022, 20:03 PM Nadal inching CLOSE Rafael Nadal inching close to Ruud in the second set as he levels 3-3 in the second. Nadal won the first set 6-3 and Ruud was leading 3-1 in the second, but the Spaniard makes an impressive comeback. Nadal - 6, 3 Ruud- 3,3

5 June 2022, 19:46 PM Ruud takes CHARGE Casper Ruud shows some motivation in the second set as the Norwegian takes a 3-1 lead against the Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the final of the French Open 2022. Nadal - 6, 1 Ruud- 3, 3

5 June 2022, 19:28 PM Nadal wins FIRST SET! Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 finals. Nadal is in dominant form at the moment as Ruud continues to struggle. NADAL - 6 RUUD - 3

5 June 2022, 19:24 PM Ruud FIGHTING hard Casper Ruud fighting hard for the first set as he goes 3-5 against Rafa Nadal in the final of French Open 2022.

5 June 2022, 19:07 PM Nadal 4-1 Ruud Rafael Nadal taking Casper Ruud to the cleaners as the Norwegian fails to time his shots and is currently struggling to make any sort of comeback.

5 June 2022, 19:01 PM Nadal BREAKS AGAIN! Rafael Nadal takes the 2 games lead again as he goes up 3-1 against Casper Ruud. Nadal - 3 Ruud - 1

5 June 2022, 18:53 PM Nadal with the lead Rafael Nadal leads with two games to none against Casper Ruud in the French Open final 2022. It looks like Ruud is feeling the pressure of the final and facing Nadal at the moment. Nadal - 2 Ruud - 0

5 June 2022, 18:38 PM Nadal wins first game! Rafael Nadal wins first game Ruud just gives the Spaniard a few openings and he capitalises on it in no time.

5 June 2022, 18:35 PM TOSS UPDATE! Rafa Nadal wins the toss and elects to serve first against Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 final.

5 June 2022, 18:24 PM HERE WE GO! Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud enter the court after a beautiful introduction in the French Open 2022 finals.

5 June 2022, 18:00 PM Nadal's road to final @RafaelNadal's road to the #RolandGarros final pic.twitter.com/yWURkWFecY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 5, 2022

5 June 2022, 17:57 PM Nadal vs Ruud head to head stats Nadal - Zverev Head to Head Notes: Nadal leads 6-3 overall Nadal leads 3-1 on clay Zverev has won 3 of last 4 matches, including a win in Madrid on clay in 2021 Last four matches have been straight sets for the winner First grand slam meeting since Australian Open 2017 — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) June 3, 2022

5 June 2022, 17:52 PM Casper Ruud before the final Listen to Ruud has to say before facing Rafa Nadal in the French Open 2022 final. "It's a good day for me and for tennis in general" -- @CasperRuud98 looks ahead to this afternoon's #RolandGarros final: pic.twitter.com/qtwKyoMgiA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022