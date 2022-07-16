NewsTennis
MARIA SHARAPOVA

Maria Sharapova blessed with baby boy, reveals his name

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Maria Sharapova blessed with baby boy, reveals his name

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova has announced the birth of her son with fiance Alexander Gilkes. The tennis star announced the news with a post on social media along with a photo of a newborn named Theodore along with her husband Gilkes. The couple got engaged in 2020 after dating for two years.

"Theodore VII•I•MMXXII The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova posted on her Instagram account. 

Sharapova previously announced on her 35th birthday in April that she and Gilkes were expecting an addition to their family.

Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February of 2020 with a career that included 36 career singles titles on the Hologic WTA Tour. She spent 21 weeks at the top of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

Sharapova is the most player on tour to complete the Career Grand Slam. She is a two-time Roland Garros champion and has won each of the other major events once (the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open)

