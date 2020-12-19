Maria Sharapova's big announcement on Instagram, know former tennis star's 'little secret'

Moscow: Maria Sharapova has made a big announcement on a social media platform and called it a 'little secret'. The former tennis star announced her engagement with boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

She broke the news on her official Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures and videos of her and Alexander Gilkes.

The Russian wrote, "I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it Alexander Gilkes."

In reply, Gilkes also shared a picture with Sharapova on Instagram and said, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes."

The 'happy boy' added, "I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you."

Sharapova had reportedly confirmed her relationship with her British businessman boyfriend in 2018.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had announced her retirement at the age of 32 in February this year.

"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain," she had said.