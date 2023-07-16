Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova To Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary At Champions’ Ball

Marketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur in the final of the women’s singles championship to clinch her maiden Wimbledon’s title. She is the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, registering a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jabeur, who was heartbroken at the end after losing second successive final at All England Club.

Vondrousova posed with the trophy with a big smile on her face. Not to forget, she was ranked 99th last season. And was also sidelined with injuries from April to October. The 24-year-old tennis Czech player has more than one reason to celebrate. Not to forget, Vondrousova got married to Stepan Simek last year, on July 16. On this day, a year later, she will be at the Championships’ ball with her husband.



Check out the pics of wedding of Marketa Vondrousova with Stephen:

Centre Court's retractable roof was closed for the final, shielding everyone from the wind that topped 20 mph (30 kph) outside, and that allowed Vondrousova's smooth strokes to repeatedly find the intended mark. She also liked that she didn't have to worry about any gusts or the sun or anything else while playing — a reminder of days practicing at indoor courts during winters in Prague.

“I always play good indoors,” Vondrousova said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe that’s going to help me.’”

On this afternoon, she trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second as Jabeur fell to 0-3 in major finals.

The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.

Vondrousova’s surge to her Slam title was hard to envision at the start of this fortnight.

She was 1-4 in previous appearances on Wimbledon's grass, only once making it as far as the second round, before going 7-0 on a run that included wins against five seeded foes.

