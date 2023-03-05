topStoriesenglish2580263
SANIA MIRZA

Watch: MC Stan Raps In Sania Mirza's Farewell Match In Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral

Sania arrived at the venue in a swanky red car and was greeted by cheering fans, including prominent personalities.

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza concluded her illustrious tennis career where it all began, at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium, after playing several exhibition matches on Sunday, March 5th. As her long and successful career came to an end, Mirza was visibly emotional. Over nearly two decades on the tennis circuit, Mirza not only revolutionized tennis in India but also inspired countless young girls throughout the country to take up sports and pursue careers in athletics. Mirza has been a trailblazer for women's sports in general.

In her final game, Mirza played several friendly matches alongside tennis stars Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig, Cara Black, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Marion Bartoli, all of whom have partnered with her in various events throughout her career. MC Stan delivered a live performance to commemorate the special occasion in Hyderabad, and Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh was in attendance to witness the historic moment. Yuvraj even played in one of the matches as part of the celebration of Sania's remarkable career.

Sania arrived at the venue in a swanky red car and was greeted by cheering fans, including prominent personalities. She turned emotional while giving her farewell speech and expressed that playing for the country for 20 years has been her greatest honour. Sania played two mixed doubles exhibition matches and won both of them. The venue was decorated with banners and placards to honour Sania's legacy and thank her for the memories.

Spectators, mostly school children, cheered her as she entered the court. Rijiju, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, Azharuddin and Yuvraj were among the guests present at the venue. Sania's family members and friends also attended the event. After the match, she was felicitated by Rama Rao and Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud.

Sania expressed that though she may have retired, she will continue to be part of tennis and sports in India and Telangana. She hoped that her retirement would inspire "many, many Sanias" in the country. Azharuddin praised her contribution to tennis and expressed that he wished her all the best. Several fans expressed sadness over Sania retiring from professional tennis.

