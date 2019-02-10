हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Roger Federer

'Motivated' Roger Federer sets sights on 9th Wimbledon title

Australian Open defending champion Federer was stunned by 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-7, 5-7, 6-7  in the fourth round of the men's singles event on Rod Laver Arena.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer appeared to have shrugged off his shocking Australian Open defeat as he said he is feeling motivated and looking forward to the future with his ninth Wimbledon title in his sights. 

With the defeat, Federer's hopes of picking up his 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park were also tarnished.

However, Federer seemed to have shaken off his defeat as he says that he still has what it takes to match the level of fellow legendary tennis players Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“I continue my career… I’m motivated, I feel good and I’m looking forward to the future," Sport24 quoted Federer as saying. 

"The goal is always to have a level of play high enough to beat Rafa and Djoko and as soon as it is so high so you can play against them and maybe win, that means that the classification will normally follow," he added. 

Ahead of the historic Wimbledon bid, Federer is all set to play Dubai Tennis Championships from February 25 before heading into a short clay-court season.

The Swiss tennis star hoped that a good show in Dubai would give him much-need confidence ahead of the clay-court season besides also setting him up for the rest of the year.

“Wimbledon obviously, also now Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami. I really would like to make a good season start, maybe that could launch the clay season and Wimbledon but I think Wimbledon yes, the US Open and after also the Laver Cup and the World Tour Finals at the end of the year," the 37-year-old said.

The 2019 Wimbledon Championship is slated to take place from July 1 to July 14. 

 

 

