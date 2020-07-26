New-mom Samantha Stosur set to miss remainder of 2020 tennis season

Australian tennis player and former doubles No.1 Samantha Stosur, who was recently blessed with her first child, has said that she will miss the remainder of the 2020 season in order to spend time with her family.

Last month, 2011 US Open champion Stosur and her partner Liz were blessed with a baby girl and named her 'Genevieve'.

Dismissing any talks of bidding adieu to the game after becoming the mother, Stosur said that she will take the rest of the year off and is keen to return to traveling the world with his family.

"Now you've got to think about your family, not just yourself with these decisions, and I think this is the best way for me to spend the next six months, is to be at home and be with her," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted the Australian tennis star as saying.

"[It will] probably help relax me a little bit more as well because there is something bigger and essentially more important than that one tennis match that you've just played.So I'm actually looking forward to that prospect and being able to play, do my job, come home or if we're on the road traveling…and enjoy all those moments with her because I think that's something that's going to be very, very special," she added.

The couple and the new-born baby are currently staying at their home in Melbourne due to the lockdown laws in the area in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.