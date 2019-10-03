Novak Djokovic beats Japan's Go Soeda to reach Japan Open quarter-finals

World number one and Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic booked his place in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Japan Open after brushing aside Japanese wild-card entry Go Soeda in straight sets in Tokyo on Wednesday evening.

Djokovic, who was playing his first tournament since his withdrawal midway through the fourth round of the US Open due to left-shoulder injury, registered a 6-3, 7-5 triumph over his Japanese opponent in the last-16 clash of the men's singles event of the Japan Open that lasted one hour and 35 minutes.

En route to his victory, Djokovic smashed 10 aces while saving three of four break points.

Reflecting on the clash, Djokovic said that though he was made to work hard for a victory during the match, he is confident about his game going in the right direction.

"He made me work for my win today and the atmosphere was really good on the court. I enjoyed it. I probably played even on a higher level than the first round. So the game is going in the right direction, that's for sure," the Association for Tennis Professionals quoted the Serbian as saying.

Notably, Djokovic has now made it to the quarter-finals for the ninth time in his 12 tournaments this season.

Djokovic will now lock horns with fifth-seed Lucas Pouille of France for a place in the semi-final of the ongoing tournament. Heading into the quarter-final clash, the Serbian holds a 2-0 lead in the Head-to-Head series against Pouille.