हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open 2021

Novak Djokovic cries, breaks racquet during US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev – WATCH

With the loss in the US Open final, Djokovic missed out on making tennis history by becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic cries, breaks racquet during US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st Major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday (September 12).

With the loss, Djokovic missed out on making tennis history by becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. The victory would have made the 34-year-old Serb the first man to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year since Rod Laver did it in 1969.

He also would have won a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was seen crying during the final minutes of the US Open final. He covered his face with a towel, hiding his tears during a changeover.

Watch the video here:

Also, Djokovic was fuming during the second set against his Russian opponent Medvedev as after losing a decisive point in the fourth game of the second set, the Serb expressed his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court floor.

Here’s the video:

“It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, considering everything that was on the line,” said Djokovic after the match.

“I was glad it was over because the build up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot. It was a lot to handle.

“At the same time I felt sadness, disappointment, and also gratitude for the crowd and for that special moment that they've created for me on the court,” he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US Open 2021Novak DjokovicDaniil Medvedev
Next
Story

Daniil Medvedev presents US Open trophy to wife Daria on third anniversary, Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer celebrates the success of PV Sindhu!