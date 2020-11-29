हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ATP Rankings

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal to finish inside top 2 for third straight year

Rafael Nadal now leads the 'Big Three' - Djokovic and Roger Federer - with 12 top two finishes. 

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal to finish inside top 2 for third straight year

Novak Djokovic is set to equal Pete Sampras' record with a sixth year-end No. 1 finish when the year-end rankings are officially released on December 7. Since there will only be ATP Challenger Tour events until then, there will be no changes near the top of the rankings.

Djokovic along with Spain's Rafael Nadal will finish the year as the top two players in the rankings for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall when the next update is made, according to the ATP Tour website.

Nadal now leads the 'Big Three' - Djokovic and Roger Federer - with 12 top two finishes. It is the seventh time he has ended a season as the second ranked player in ATP rankings.

Federer, who did not compete after reaching this year's Australian Open semi-finals due to injury, will end the year at the number five spot.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have made up the top two in the year-end ATP Rankings in 14 of the past 16 seasons.
 

