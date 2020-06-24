Novak Djokovic says sorry for hosting Adria Tour, admits it was too soon

Men's world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic on Tuesday (June 23) issued another apology after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19, admitting it was too soon to host something like the Adria Tour. Djokovic's wife Jelena also tested positive for the virus but his children tested negative.

"Hi everyone - we're back in Belgrade and I've tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Jelena. The kids have tested negative. We will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and repeat the test in 5 days," Djokovic said in the statement.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organizers and I did over the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection. If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future. The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focused on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery," he added in statement posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Croatia`s Borna Coric, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki had tested coronavirus positive after playing in Djokovic`s Adria Tour exhibition tournament which was cancelled after Dimitrov tested COVID-19 positive.