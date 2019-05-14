close

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic solidifies top spot in ATP rankings after Madrid Open win

The victory saw Djokovic reach 12,115 points, thus widening his lead over second-placed Nadal to 4,170 points at the top of the rankings. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic has strengthened his position at the numero-uno spot in the latest men's singles rankings released by the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday following his win at the Madrid Open. 

Djokovic eased past Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the summit showdown of the Madrid Open to not only lift the title but also equal 
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal's record of 33 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

The victory saw Djokovic reach 12,115 points, thus widening his lead over second-placed Nadal to 4,170 points at the top of the rankings. 

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has climbed up two places to achieve career-high world number seven position despite going down to Djokovic in the final of Madrid Open, according to the ATP website. 

En route to the summit showdown, Tsitsipas defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal in quarter-final and semi-final clashes, respectively. 

While 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer continues to stand at the third spot, Austria's Dominic Thiem has jumped up to the fourth place following semi-final exit in the Madrid Open. 

South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who is currently sidelined with an elbow injury, has dropped two places to attain the eighth position in the ATP rankings. 

The latest top 10 in the ATP rankings are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbian) 12, 115 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5, 770

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4, 845 

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,745 

6. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,860 

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Germany) 3,790 

8. Kevin Anderson (Russia) 3,755 

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 3, 145 

10. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3, 025 

Tags:
Novak DjokovicStefanos TsitsipasRafael NadalRoger FedererDominic ThiemATP Rankings
