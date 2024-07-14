Novak Djokovic Stunned By Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz For Second Wimbledon Title

Following his loss to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men's singles final, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic praised his young opponent for playing "complete tennis" and admitted that he himself was not up to the mark.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the rematch of 2023 Wimbledon final at the centre court in London on Sunday. The Spaniard became only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the ATP website, Djokovic said, "Obviously it is not the result that I wanted, and especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis was not up to par, really, from my side."

"But credit goes to Carlos for playing some complete tennis. From the back of the court, on serve, he had it all today. I tried to push him and saved the three match points, extended the match a little bit, but it was not meant to be really. He was an absolutely deserved winner today, so congratulations to him for his amazing tennis," he added.

The Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn't let go easily. Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4.

The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

Alcaraz was up against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. Despite losing the first set, the Spaniard made a strong comeback to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Second-seeded Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, beat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to make the summit clash.

Alcaraz and Djokovic played out a marathon final at the Centre Court last year that lasted four hours and 42 minutes--the third-longest Wimbledon final in history. Alcaraz picked up his second-ever Grand Slam title after a thrilling battle, ending the Serbian's pursuit of a fifth-straight Wimbledon title. Carlos Alcaraz, third in the ATP tennis rankings, bagged the French Open men's singles title last month, beating Alexander Zverev in the final. (With ANI Inputs)