Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in Paris Masters semi-final

On Friday, the Serbian tennis maestro hardly broke a sweat as he eased past Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided quarter-final match that lasted just 58 minutes. 

Novak Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov in Paris Masters semi-final

World number one Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the summit showdown of the ongoing Rolex Paris Masters when he squares off with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the last-four clash of the men's singles event on Saturday. 

On Friday, the Serbian tennis maestro hardly broke a sweat as he eased past Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided quarter-final match that lasted just 58 minutes. 

Djokovic, who had earlier slumped to defeat against Tsitsipas in the quarter-final clash of the Shanghai Masters last month, did not concede a break point to the Greek star throughout the clash.

In the opening set, the four-time champion in this event saved three set points against Tsitsipas and held serve to clinch the set.

Subsequently, Djokovic broke Tsitsipas in the third game of the second set before the Greek star dropped his serve four times and seemed to have hurt his left ankle to eventually hand the victory to the top-seeded player. 
 
Dimitrov, on the other hand, stormed into the last-four of the tournament by sweeping aside Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 7-5 in another quarter-final match that lasted a little less than one and a half hour. 

Djokovic will now continue his quest for a fifth title at Bercy Arena and for a sixth year-end finish as No. 1 when he faces Dimitrov in the last-four of the tournament. 

Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Paris Masters, Tennis
