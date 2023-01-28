Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Final Match Online and on TV?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is set to take on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Men's Australian Open 2023 final on Sunday (January 29). It is Tsitsipas' second appearance in a Grand Slam final, who has not had many problems in the tournament so far. However, the final against World Number 1 Djokovic will not be a walk in the park for the man from Greece. As Tsitsipas eyes his maiden major title, Novak Djokovic is in hunt for his 10th Australian Open championship, which can be his 22nd Grand Slam title as well.

Djokovic inched closer after he defeated Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals at Melbourne Park, on Friday. Greek Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 in his earlier clash. (Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka Wins Rs 17 Crore with Australian Open Title: Know all About Gorgeous Tennis Star - IN PICS)

"I have strong memories of 15 years ago, but I wouldn't have imagined things to have turned out like they have. I`m so blessed and grateful, marvelling and cherishing every moment," Djokovic said after his semifinal clash.

"My level is great, it's perfect. It's 110 percent. Stefanos, see you in two days! Of course, you're not as fresh as in the beginning, but we put in a lot of hours throughout the off-season into fitness to be in a good enough condition to play best of five," he added.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be held?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be held at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

When will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

Novak Djokovic is one win away from achieving the Slam record, getting back the #1 ranking, and winning a milestone 10th Australian Open title.



The entire world will be in support of this man on Sunday.



We are all with Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/Vh4Qb9QWll — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) January 27, 2023

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be on 29 January, Sunday.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas commence?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence at 2 PM IST.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be telecast and streamed live?

The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast on Sony India Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on the SonyLiv mobile application and website.