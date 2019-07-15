close

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will not ease up in quest to be greatest: Boris Becker

File Image

Novak Djokovic has already established himself as one of the best ever to play the game but the Serb, who clinched his 16th Grand Slam at Wimbledon on Sunday, will not be satisfied until he is considered the greatest of all time, Boris Becker has said.

World number one Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer to claim a fifth Wimbledon title in the longest singles final in the tournament`s 133-year history on Sunday, leaving him four slams behind the Swiss and two adrift of Rafa Nadal.

"Novak is not quite happy yet. He`s one of the greatest of all of time but he wants to be the greatest of all time," German Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2013-2016, told the BBC.

"Honestly I think he can overtake them, but I wouldn`t like to say that for sure. The race is on."

Becker, who won six Grand Slam singles titles including three at Wimbledon, expected the `Big Three` to continue to dominate men`s tennis.

"This endless talk of who will be the most successful will continue as long as all three of them are playing," the 51-year-old added.

"I don`t see the end of the road for any of the three. All of them will win more Grand Slams."

