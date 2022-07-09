Top seed Novak Djokovic is sure of the "fireworks" when he takes on Australia's Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon title on Sunday (Jul 10). Six-time champion Djokovic entered the final of Wimbledon after defeating Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the Centre Court on Friday (July 8).

With the win, Djokovic reached his eighth final at the All England Club, and a record 32nd in men's Slams.

After winning the semifinal, Djokovic said, "The job is not finished. One thing is for sure - there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both."

It will be the first time Kyrgios competes in a Grand Slam final, but Djokovic knows the challenge Kyrgios will pose, with the 27-year-old leading the top seed 2-0 in their ATP Head2Head series.

"The experience that I have at this level, playing in the finals against someone that has never played a Grand Slam final, could be slightly in my favour. But at the same time, knowing who he is and how he goes about his tennis and his attitude on the court, he doesn't seem to be falling under pressure much," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

"He plays lights-out every time he steps out onto the court. Just [has] a lot of power in his serve and his game. So I'm sure he's going to go for it. No doubt he's going to be aggressive. I expect him to do that," he added.

The 35-year-old is striving to grab a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st major title as he aims to close the gap on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"I'm aware of what's on the line. Every match, every Grand Slam that I get to play at this stage of my career, there is a lot on the line," Djokovic said.

"I don't know how many Grand Slam opportunities to win the trophy I will still have, as I will have in a few days. So, of course, I'm approaching it with [a] positive attitude and self-belief and willingness to win. There's no doubt about it," he added.