Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out in quarter-finals

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered a major blow as they crashed out of the ongoing Rolex Paris masters after slumping to a hard-fought defeat in the quarter-final clash of the men's doubles event on Friday evening.

After going down in the opening set, Bopanna and Shapovalov rebounded strongly to seal a narrow win in the second set before they eventually went down fighting 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov in a thrilling last-eight clash that lasted over one hour and 20 minutes.

During the clash, the Indian-Canadian pair smashed 10 aces while also committing three double faults. Bopanna and Shapovalov also saved four out of seven break points but still ended up emerging as the losing side.

Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov hardly broke a sweat as they eased past the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek 6-1, 6-3 in a one-sided round-of-16 to advance in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Meanwhile, Khachanov and Rublov have now set up a clash against the Slovakian-Croatian team of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament.