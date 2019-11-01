close

Paris Masters

Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov ease into last-eight of men's doubles

Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov ease into last-eight of men&#039;s doubles

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov produced a rich vein of form as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters after clinching straight sets victory in their last-16 clash of the men's doubles event on Friday. 

Bopanna-Shapovalov hardly broke a sweat as they eased past the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek 6-1, 6-3 in a one-sided round-of-16 that lasted an hour. 
 
During the clash, the Indian-Canadian duo smashed eight aces while committing just one double fault. Bopanna and Shapovalov also saved eight of their 13 break points en route to their win. 

With the win, Bopanna and Shapovalov have now set up a last-eight clash against the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov for a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

On Wednesday, Bopanna and Shapovalov stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Masters with a  6-4, 7-5 victory over the French-Spanish team of Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco.

