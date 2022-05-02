हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wimbledon 2022

Rafa Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair, former Ukrainian player Sergiy Stakhovsky says THIS

Former Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky and now part of Ukraine’s reserve forces in Kyiv questioned Rafa Nadal for his statement on Wimbledon decision to ban Russia and Belarussian players. 

Rafa Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair, former Ukrainian player Sergiy Stakhovsky says THIS
Australian Open 2022 champion Rafa Nadal. (Photo: Reuters)

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Wimbledon over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as unfair. The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing at this year’s grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

“I think it’s very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” 21-times major winner Nadal told reporters at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision ... there’s one thing that’s negative, there are things that are clear. When the government imposes some restrictions, you just have to follow them.”

But former Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky and now part of Ukraine’s reserve forces in Kyiv questioned Nadal for this statement. “@RafaelNadal we competed together.. we’ve played each other on tour. Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How it is fair that Ukrainian kids cannot ply tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying ?” the former World No. 31 asked.

AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said British government guidance did not allow players to compete at the event based on their rankings and there were two available options – declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players. Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray said there was no right answer on the issue.

“I’m not sure how comfortable I’d feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result of signing the form),” Murray said. “I don’t think there’s a right answer. I’ve spoken to some of the Russian players... some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them. But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in.”

The AELTC’s decision has been condemned by both the men`s and women`s tours as well as several other players. World number one Novak Djokovic, who has also criticised the ban, said on Sunday that he had spoken to Russian players during last week’s Serbia Open and it was tough for them to be excluded from the tournament.

“It’s hard. I understand that there is frustration. ATP is going to, I guess, analyse the whole situation and understand what can be done,” said the Serbian. “I stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right... now I guess it’s on player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation.”

(With Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Wimbledon 2022Russia-Ukraine warWorld war 3Rafa NadalSergiy StakhovskyNovak Djokovic
Next
Story

Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu storms into third round, Naomi Osaka suffers shock defeat

Must Watch

PT10M26S

PM Modi Europe Visit Updates: PM Modi get warm welcome By Indian Diaspora