Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray to play in virtual Madrid Open

Spanish tennis maestro and 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has joined the bandwagon of players taking part in a star-studded virtual Madrid Open later this month.

The Madrid Open is one of more than 30 tournaments which were either postponed or cancelled in the wake of the novel coronavirus that has brought the entire world to standstill.

Later, the tournament organisers had decided t0 hold a virtual version of it in order to keep their fans entertained.

Besides world number two Nadal, British tennis star and France's Benoit Paire made an early commitment to be a part of virtual tournament, while Belgium's David Goffin, America's John Isner and Russia's Karen Khachanov have now decided to take part in the competition from home.



In the women's event, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, French star Kristina Mladenovic and Dutch player Kiki Bertens have joined the virtual event.

Reflecting on the same, Khachanov said that it is a quite intresting initiative which would bring back some competition in the sport.

"This initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport.I'm looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world," he said.

The winner of both the men's and women's event will be awarded 1,50,000 euros each. The champion can decide how much money he or she wants to use to help lower-ranked players who have taken the financial brunt of the COVID-19 crisis.

Additionaly, 50,000 euros will be donated to charities battling the coronavirus.