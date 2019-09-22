Rafael Nadal pulls out of final two Laver Cup matches with wrist injury

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the remaining two matches of the ongoing Laver Cup due to a wrist injury.

This year's US Open champion and 19-time Grand Slam winner Nadal confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle before saying that he would support his team Europe from the bench.

"Sad I won’t be able to play today. I have an inflammation on my left wrist. I will be supporting #teameurope from the bench!" Nadal wrote.

According to the Laver Cup official website, Nadal had consulted the competition doctor before withdrawing from his remaining matches for the team.

“I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest," Nadal was quoted as saying by www.lavercup.com.

"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," he added.

The referee for the remaining matches between Team Europe and Team World was informed about the decision. Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg decided to rope in Stefanos Tsitsipas as Nadal's replacement for the doubles match with Roger Federer, while Austria's Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles match.

Meanwhile, Team World captain John McEnroe was also notified about the changes.