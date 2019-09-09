close

US Open

Rafael Nadal sees off Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller to lift fourth US Open title

World number two Rafael Nadal produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from two-set down against Daniil Medvedev of Russia to lift his fourth US Open men's singles title at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The Spanish tennis maestro clinched the first two sets to almost turn the summit showdown in his favour before Medvedev made a stunning comeback, rallied from two sets and a break down to force a decider.

However, Nadal showcased his experience when it mattered the most to eventually seal a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win in the final of the fourth major of the season that lasted four hours and 49 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With the win, Nadal has also sealed his 19th Grand Slam title and closed the gap to just one on Swiss great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the list of players with most number of major titles. 

 

 

