close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serena Williams

Returning Serena Williams starts clay campaign with routine Rome win

Williams was back in action in only her fourth tournament of the season and the first since being forced to withdraw from the Miami Open in March due to a knee injury.

Returning Serena Williams starts clay campaign with routine Rome win
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

 Serena Williams began her French Open preparations with a routine 6-4 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson in the opening round of the Italian Open on Monday.

Williams was back in action in only her fourth tournament of the season and the first since being forced to withdraw from the Miami Open in March due to a knee injury.

The 37-year-old American fell behind 3-1 but recovered with a string of powerful groundstrokes from the baseline, clinching five of the next six games for the opening set.

Peterson, the world number 64, dug deep to grab two break points in the final game of the match but Williams saved both, before wrapping up the win in an hour and 15 minutes.

Williams, a 23-times Grand Slam singles champion, has finished runner-up at two of the last three majors but been unable to add to her tally since returning to the sport following the birth of her first child in 2017.

Williams, who has dropped to number 11 in the world rankings, will next face the winner of the first round clash between her sister Venus and reigning Qatar Open champion Elise Mertens.

After an opening round exit at the Madrid Open last week, former world number one Garbine Muguruza scored her first win in over a month as she eased past China`s Zheng Saisai 6-3 6-4.

Tags:
Serena WilliamsMiami OpenGarbine MuguruzaRebecca PetersonTennis
Next
Story

Naomi Osaka narrowly retains top spot in WTA rankings

Must Watch

PT14M37S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top stories of the day