Roger Federer

Roger Federer confirms participation in Tokyo Olympics

Swiss legend Roger Federer has confirmed that he will be participating in next year's Olympic Games slated to be held in Tokyo.

London: Swiss legend Roger Federer has confirmed that he will be participating in next year's Olympic Games slated to be held in Tokyo.

"At the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play the Olympic Games again," BBC Sport quoted Federer as saying.

"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer after Wimbledon and before the US Open.

"I carried the flag twice for Switzerland in Athens and Beijing, I've got a gold and a silver, and I would love to play again, so I'm very excited," added the current World No. 3.

Federer, who will turn 39 during the Games, has never won the Olympic singles title. He won silver at the London Olympics in 2012 after losing to Britain's Andy Murray.

The Swiss maestro, who couldn't participate at the Rio Olympics in 2016 because of injury, did win a gold medal at Beijing in 2008 in the men's doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka.

"This would be my 5th Olympic Games, I hope I will be healthy unlike Rio! Can't wait Tokyo," Federer tweeted.

The prestigious quadrennial event is scheduled to be held from July 24-August 9, 2020.
 

Roger FedererTokyo OlympicsWimbledonUS Olympics
