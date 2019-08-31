Roger Federer cruises into fourth round of US Open

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer shrugged off a slow start to seal a straight sets victory over British tennis player Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Federer, who conceded the first set in both opening and second round victories, outclassed Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes to storm into the fourth round of the men’s singles event of the tournament.

Reflecting on the clash, the Swiss tennis maestro believes he adjusted well with the conditions and played some really beautiful tennis.

“Sometimes you just have to trust your team and your warm-up, everything you've done for so long. Maybe also Danny wasn't feeling it today. He played yesterday so maybe that was a competitive advantage for me. But I was able to play beautiful tennis today under a beautiful sky,” the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Federer as saying to ESPN.

"I definitely think this is playing much faster than at night and even indoors. That's the key to winning here and staying around, to adjust to wind, heat and humidity. It makes the ball travel differently and I was able to manage it well,” he added.

During the clash, the world number three also launched 48 winners, including 10 aces, besides winning 80 per cent of first serve points.

Federer, who is the five-time champion in New York, has made it to the last-16 of the US Open for the 18th consecutive year. He will next square off with David Goffin of Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals of the fourth and final major of the season.