Roger Federer equals Andre Agassi's US Open record with quarter-final win over David Goffin

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer showcased a rich vein of form as he swept aside 15th-seed David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets to cement his spot in the quarter-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday evening.

The Swiss tennis maestro, who conceded the first set in both opening and second round victories, took one hour and 19 minutes to overcome Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in a one-sided last-16 clash of the men's singles event of the tournament.

With the recent win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Federer has made it to his 13th US Open quarter-final. The win also saw the world number three equal former world number one Andre Agassi's record of the second most quarterfinal wins at the US Open.

Following the match, Federer said that Goffin was struggling a bit and he took advantage of the same which resulted in his favour.

"Sometimes these scores just happen. You catch a good day, the opponent doesn't, then happen very quickly. Maybe he struggled a bit early on," Federer said. "But I found my groove after a while and was able to roll, really. Never looked back," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Federer as saying.

The world number three has now set up a clash against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in the semi-final of the US Open.