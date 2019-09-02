close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open

Roger Federer equals Andre Agassi's US Open record with quarter-final win over David Goffin

Federer has now set up a clash against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in the semi-final of the US Open.

Roger Federer equals Andre Agassi&#039;s US Open record with quarter-final win over David Goffin

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer showcased a rich vein of form as he swept aside 15th-seed David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets to cement his spot in the quarter-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday evening. 

The Swiss tennis maestro, who conceded the first set in both opening and second round victories, took one hour and 19 minutes to overcome Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in a one-sided last-16 clash of the men's singles event of the tournament.

With the recent win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Federer has made it to his 13th US Open quarter-final. The win also saw the world number three equal former world number one Andre Agassi's record of the second most quarterfinal wins at the US Open.

Following the match, Federer said that Goffin was struggling a bit and he took advantage of the same which resulted in his favour. 

"Sometimes these scores just happen. You catch a good day, the opponent doesn't, then happen very quickly. Maybe he struggled a bit early on," Federer said. "But I found my groove after a while and was able to roll, really. Never looked back," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Federer as saying. 

The world number three has now set up a clash against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in the semi-final of the US Open. 

 

Tags:
US OpenRoger FedererDavid GoffinTennis
Next
Story

US Open: Nick Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Former PM Manmohan Singh blames Modi govt for economic slowdown