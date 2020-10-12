Roger Federer lauds Rafael Nadal after his historic French Open triumph

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer has showered rich praise on his arch-rival Rafael Nadal for tying his record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Spaniard Nadal defeated Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the French Open final on Sunday and matched Federer for the historic feat.

Nadal, 34, also etched his name in the echelons of history by winning a record-extending 13th French Open title. Federer took to social media to hail his friend and great adversary.

Federer and Nadal’s rivalry had defined the sport for almost a decade and a half now and they both have been the torchbearers of this ‘Golden Era’ of tennis along with Djokovic. Their rivalry is one of the most celebrated affairs, not just in Tennis but sports in general. Almost all of their matches have produced moments of magic and are sure to find their place in Tennis’ highlight reel.

Their 4 hour 48 minutes long marathon match in the 2008 Wimbledon final is widely considered to be the greatest match ever to have been played in Tennis.

Federer and Nadal have played 40 matches against each other with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16.

On Sunday, it was one way traffic as Djokovic was completely outplayed 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 by Nadal at the historic Philippe Chatrier court and fully justified his tag as ‘The King of Clay.’ The Serb was also handed his first bagel in a major final.

Many had speculated before the tournament that the Spaniard would find it tough to get going this year after the Roland Garros had been postponed by over 4 months, owing to the coronavirus. The conditions at this time of the year are much more colder than the usual bright and sunny weather of end of May-June, when the French Open is usually played. Nadal, though, put paid to any such doubts as he cruised to the title without even dropping a set.