हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roger Federer

Roger Federer looking to return to training in August, says coach Severin Luthi

Federer had undergone surgery in February but needed another operation after struggling with his rehabilitation.  

Roger Federer looking to return to training in August, says coach Severin Luthi
Image Credits: IANS

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is looking to return to training in August, his coach Severin Luthi said.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had decided to cut short his 2020 season after struggling with a knee injury.

"Roger is fine. He's very good, but that's not surprising when you know how he always sees the positive side of things," Luthi told reporters at a press conference in Biel, Switzerland for the launch of the 1st Pro Cup exhibition tournament.

"He has resumed physical training with Pierre Paganini. The next step will be mid-August, he'll start practicing again."

Luthi said that while they are currently sticking to the plan of a return at the 2021 Australian Open, Federer might get back to competition before that itself. "We are sticking to what was decided. He'll come back for the Australian Open 2021 if it takes place," he said.

"However, we are considering whether to play a tournament just before Melbourne."

Federer had undergone surgery in February but needed another operation after struggling with his rehabilitation.

The 38-year-old last played at the 2020 Australian Open where he reached the semi-final and lost in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He later announced that he won't be taking part in the French Open due to the injuries before the season itself went on an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Tags:
Roger FedererAustralian OpenNovak DjokovicCoronavirusTennis
Next
Story

ITF plans for return of junior, senior, wheelchair and beach tennis
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 25, 2020