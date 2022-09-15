NewsTennis
ROGER FEDERER

'A huge part of me just died', fans cannot hold back tears as Roger Federer retires

Federer also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October. Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'A huge part of me just died', fans cannot hold back tears as Roger Federer retires

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. This decision comes just days after the end of the US Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career, and signals the real end of an era in tennis. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, he has had a series of knee operations, and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there "one more time."

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October. Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee ? his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

Since the news of his retirement broke out, many reactions have come with fans pouring out their emotions over farewell of one of the greatest tennis players of all time. 

Check out the best reactions here. 

Federer had written a long note of thanks for his fans, parents, wife among many. He also remembered the first time he fell in love with tennis. 

"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you."

Live Tv

Roger FedererRoger Federer retiresRoger Federer retirement newsRoger Federer latest newsRoger Federer careerRoger Federer achievements

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'