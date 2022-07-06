India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic will take on second seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinal clash on Wednesday (July 6). Sania and Pavic beat fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to seal their place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The duo of Mirza and Pavic made it to the next round with the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dabrowski and Peers. This is Mirza’s best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic move to the SF of Wimbledon Mixed doubles with a 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over 4th seeds Peers/Dabrowski pic.twitter.com/8PArdz1MMl — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 4, 2022

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic after two hours and 34 minutes of dizzying all-court rallies, overcame French No.1 Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book a spot in the quarterfinals at All England Club once again.

Tomljanovic is the first Australian woman to reach back-to-back Wimbledon quarterfinals since Jelena Dokic reached the quarterfinals in 1999 and the semifinals in 2000. The Australian had a topsy-turvy victory over Cornet during her Wimbledon campaign last year as well, defeating the Frenchwoman in three sets in the second round. History repeated on No.2 Court on Monday, and Tomljanovic now has a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head clashes.

Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinal between Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk will take place on Wednesday (July 6).



The match will take place from 730pm IST.



The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India.



Livestream available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

