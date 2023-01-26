Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Mixed Doubles Final, Australian Open 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Final Match Online and on TV?

India's Tennis star Sania Mirza wouldn't have dreamt of a better farewell than the one she is likely to get at Australia Open 2023. Mirza is set to play in the final of mixed doubles along with Rohan Bopanna, her partner. Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos await the star-India duo in the finals on Friday (January 27) in Rod Laver Arena.

Sania recently announced retirement after last month's Dubai Masters. Fans of Sania and will be hoping that the Indian Tennis sensation will win her seventh Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old has won six tennis Grand Slam titles - 3 in women's doubles and 3 in mixed doubles. On Sunday, Sania Mirza's women's doubles campaign was over, and on Friday, Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden were eliminated from the men's doubles competition.

Match Details

Australian Open 2023 Final

Rohan Bopanna & Sania Mirza vs Luisa Stefani & Rafael Matos

Rod Laver Arena

27th January, Friday

6:30 am IST

The legendary pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are just one win away from the Australian Open mixed doubles title pic.twitter.com/iRwTATr3lQ January 25, 2023

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Australian Open 2023 on Sony Six. The live streaming of the event will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. JIO TV will also be live-streaming the tournament.