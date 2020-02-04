Serena Williams needs a fresh approach to surpass Margaret Court, says, coach

Former world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24th major prize came unstuck at Melbourne Park, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said. The 38-year-old American, who is looking to match Australian great Margaret Court`s record, has reached four Grand Slam finals since giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 but failed to win any of them.

She arrived at this year`s Australian Open having won the Auckland Classic title but was beaten by China`s Wang Qiang in the third round.

"We have to accept the fact that it`s not working," Mouratoglou told the BBC.

"We have to face reality, but she`s positive that she can make it, otherwise she probably wouldn`t be on a tennis court anymore. She believes she can and I believe it too. She`s not that far, but we have to change a few things.

"Maybe come back with a different angle, strategy, and goals so she can make it. She does feel positive, she feels negative too because it`s a failure when she doesn`t win a Grand Slam."

Mouratoglou said time was not on Williams` side in the pursuit of the record.

"She had everything to retire, 23 Grand Slam titles ... it`s difficult to know how many chances she`ll have, I don`t know how long she`s going to be able to play, but being able to reach four Grand Slam finals says a lot about her level.

"Her level is good enough but we have to understand what`s going on, why she`s not able to win. There`s a big difference between reaching a final and winning one."