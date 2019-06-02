Serena Williams' pursuit of 24th major title on hold after French Open exit

Serena Williams`s quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title was put on hold on Saturday after the former world number one was knocked out of the French Open in the third round following a 6-2 7-5 defeat by fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Chasing Margaret Smith Court`s all-time record, which was built over the amateur and professional eras, Williams failed to recover from a woeful opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the players` first meeting, world number 35 Kenin pulled Williams around the court and made the most of her opponent`s unforced errors to set up a last-16 encounter with Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

Williams won the last of her 23 major singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open.