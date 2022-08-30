Since Shakira and FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique have announced their separation, both have been in the spotlight in recent days. Recently, Gerard Pique was rumoured to be in a relationship Clara Chia, but now it's the pop-star from Columbia who's making the news for an alleged secret relationship with Tennis star Rafael Nadal. As per Marca, Jordi Martin, a Spanish paparazzi revealed pictures of Pique and Clara Chiea and the report suggested that Shakira had a secret relationship with Rafael Nadal before meeting the Spanish footballer.

"I can say that Shakira made a video clip with Alejandro Sanz, but she did not get involved with him," Martin explained to America Noticias.

"She got involved with someone equally or more famous."

The host of the show begged the man to reveal the name but he did not provide it. Instead, he gave out a clue saying, "He is a world-renowned person and a top sportsman. He's not a footballer, he's a tennis player."

"Shakira was secretly dating Rafael Nadal"

He did not reveal the Tennis player's name but said that he was the star of the video 'Gitana', a song of Shakira released back 2010, the same year in which the alleged relationship would have taken place.

"I say that there was something in a video clip with a top athlete in Spain, among the three best athletes in the history of the country. That's where I leave it, I can't name names," he finished.