Shift Davis Cup tie from Pakistan, AITA tells International Tennis Federation

Amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Sunday urged the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to shift the Davis Cup tie slated to be held in Islamabad next month to a neutral place.

A cloud of doubt has gathered over the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan in Islamabad on September 14-15 as tension has mounted between the two neighbouring countries after the Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- J&K with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

"We have asked the ITF for a neutral venue because the situation is a bit unpredictable. I believe it is a reasonable request given the current state of affairs," AITA President Praveen Mahajan said on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) chief Salim Saifullah Khan had said that tensions between the two countries have increased and that they will respect whatever decision the ITF takes.

If the tie takes place as per the schedule, India will travel to Pakistan to compete in a Davis Cup fixture after 55 years.