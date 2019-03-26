Simona Halep knocks out Venus Williams to reach Miami Open last-8

World number two Simona Halep booked her place in the quarter-final of the Miami Open after sweeping aside American tennis star Venus Williams in straight sets on Tuesday.

Halep, the 2015 semi-finalist at Miami Open, targeted the second serve of former three-time champion Venus and stayed aggressive to clinch a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win in a last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted nearly one hour and 12 minutes

Following the victory, Halep pointed out the strategic changes which the American star has been making in her game during the tournament.

"In previous matches she hit the ball very strong, and also the serve today was a little bit different.At one point she was playing very high, and it was not easy. But I just had to adjust myself to the game, and I think I did it pretty well," the Women's Tennis Professionals (WTA) quoted the Romanian as saying.

Further heaping praises on Williams, Halep said that the former just focuses on her game and knows how to play against each opponent.

"It's actually something that I have to admire, because her game is just to hit, and she's very strong on that way - and today she started to change some things," she said.

With the win, Halep has now set up a clash against Wang Qiang of China for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.