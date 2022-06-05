Spain will face Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on Monday (June 6). Spain have been impressive this year and will look to register their first win of the tournament after a 1-1 draw against Portugal in the opener. Czech are also in good form, as they come into this fixture with a 2-1 victory over Switzerland.

Being the finalist of last year's UEFA Nations League, Spain will look to go all the way this year after losing the final against France last time.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Czech Repulic:

Where is the Spain vs Czech Repulic UEFA Nations League match being played?

Spain vs Czech Repulic, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czechia.

What time will the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday (June 6).

Where to watch the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match?

The Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.