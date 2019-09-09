close

Sports fraternity lauds Rafael Nadal for winning 4th US Open title

After Rafael Nadal lifted his fourth US Open crown with a hard-fought victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the sports fraternity on Monday came in unison to laud the world number two for winning the 19th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows. 

The Spaniard clinched the first two sets to almost turn the summit showdown in his favour before Medvedev made a stunning comeback, erased the deficit to seal the next two sets. 

However, Nadal showcased his experience when it mattered the most to ultimately seal a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win in the final of the US Open that lasted  four hours and 49 minutes--the third longest final in the history of the tournament. 

From Argentian tennis player Juan Martín del Potro to former Australian tennis great Rod Laver, all took to their social media handles to congratulate Nadal for incredible win. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Potro described the clash as "unforgettable" before extending wishes to Nadal for great victory. 

"What a match guys!! Unforgettable fight @RafaelNadal @DaniilMedwed. Felicitaciones Rafa!! #usopen," the Argentina player tweeted. 

American tennis player Sloane Stephen , who made a first-round exit in New York, was mesmerised by unreal performance by both Nadal and Medvedev. 

"Wowwww that was unreal tennis - talk about leaving it all on the court. What a battle. Congrats @RafaelNadal & you too @DaniilMedwed," he wrote. 

Echoing similar views, American former World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn wrote, " Incredible men’s final! Congrats @RafaelNadal on yet another grand slam title. And hats off to @DaniilMedwed for fighting to the last point. Incredible playing by both men!! Thank you @Chase Kristin Lemkau for having us!"

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea believes that fellow Spaniard Nadal is just from another planet. 

"This guy is from another planet!@RafaelNadal@usopen," de Gea tweeted. 

Describing Nadal as a "legend with no limits", Real Madrid also extended its warm wishes to second-ranked tennis star. 

"A legend with no limits! Congratulations on your great @usopen victory, @RafaelNadal! @RealMadrid is very proud to have you as an honorary member of our club. #USOpen," the Spanish football club said. 

Tennis great Laver shared a picture of him with Nadal from the tennis court and congratulated the Spaniard for clinching second Grand Slam title of this year after French Open. 

"Congratulations @RafaelNadal, a gutsy victory to claim your 19th Major, 4th @usopen crown and 2nd Slam title this year after the French. Stand tall friend, you are closing in, it was a privilege to present this trophy to you tonight," he wrote. 

By winning 19th Grand Slam title, Nadal has also closed the gap to just one on Swiss great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the list of players with most number of major titles. 

The victory also saw the Spaniard improve his overall win streak to 10 straight and improve to 26-1 in his last five tournament. 

 

 

 

 

