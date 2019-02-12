Stan Wawrinka survives Benoit Paire scare in Rotterdam opener

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka recovered from a sluggish start to beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6(4), 6-1 in the opening round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Wawrinka, who suffered a first-round loss in Sofia last week, made another shaky start as he sprayed consecutive backhand errors to hand Paire a break in the seventh game.

However, the 33-year-old Swiss produced relentless accuracy from the baseline to save three set points before clinching the opening set in tiebreak.

Wawrinka, who is chasing his first title since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, lost just one more game at the start of the second set as he broke his opponent three consecutive times en route to victory.

That rally summed it up. @stanwawrinka survived @benoitpaire in straight setspic.twitter.com/F4cSYkbmvM — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 11, 2019

Ecstatic with the win in the first round in Rotterdam, Wawrinka said that he could now trust his knees again after coming back from surgery.

The winner of another clash between fourth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic and German Philipp Kohlschreiber awaits 68th-ranked Wawrinka in the second round.

Earlier in the day, Italian Andreas Seppi overcame a mid-match blip against German Peter Gojowczyk to prevail 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2, while Mikhail Kukushkin did not drop his serve in a 6-2 7-6(4) win over home favourite Robin Haase.