Australian Open

Sumit Nagal vs Ricardas Berankis, Australian Open live streaming details: When and where to watch

Sumit Nagal vs Ricardas Berankis, Australian Open live streaming details: The Jhajjar-based tennis player, who has featured in two Grand Slams (US Open 2019 and 2020) so far, was granted a wild card entry to the main event of the season's first Grand Slam event.  

Sumit Nagal vs Ricardas Berankis, Australian Open live streaming details: When and where to watch
Sumit Nagal vs Ricardas Berankis, Australian Open live streaming details (Twitter/nagalsumit)

Sumit Nagal vs Ricardas Berankis, Australian Open live streaming details: India tennis player Sumit Nagal will look to start his Australian Open campaign on a rousing note as the 23-year-old gears up for his opening round challenge against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the men's single event.

Nagal, who has featured in two Grand Slams (US Open 2019 and 2020) so far, was granted a wild card entry to the main event of the season's first Grand Slam event. However, Nagal's form in Australia has not been impressive, something which the Indian would look to overturn when he hits the Melbourne Park on Tuesday morning as per Indian timings. The Jhajjar-based tennis player failed to make it through the qualifiers of the 2018 and 2020 Australian Open. 

When is the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis? 

The Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis will be played on February 9.   

Where is the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis? 

The Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis will be played at the Melbourne Park.  

What time will the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis start?

The Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis is scheduled to take place in India at 8:45 AM IST.    

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis?  

The Australian Open 2021 matches will telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. It will also be aired in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis?

The live streaming of the Australian Open match between Sumit Nagal and Ricardas Berankis will be available on SonyLiv.   

