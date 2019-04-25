close

Vijay Amritraj

Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association to honour Vijay Amritraj, VV Kumar

Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists&#039; Association to honour Vijay Amritraj, VV Kumar
File Image

Legendary Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj, former Test cricketer VV Kumar and Asian Games gold medalist R Gnanasekaran would be honoured with lifetime achievement awards by the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association (TNSJA).

The awards would be presented at a function on Saturday, a TNSJA press release said.

Besides the lifetime achievements awards, the other honours to be given away include the Sportsperson of the Year, Young Achievers, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year.

Ten up-and-coming sportspersons would further be honoured with scholarships to the tune of Rupees three lakh.

The India Cements-TNSJA scholarship winners for 2018-19 (Rs. 30,000 each) are as follows: R Rajesh (Athletics), B Mathesh (Athletics), B Mariyammal (Football), S Pushpa (Basketball), R Vimal Khumar (Cricket), KN Ramyashri (Cricket), Savitha Shri (Chess), D Vishwa (Table Tennis), VS Varshini (Badminton) and B Kundana Sri (Tennis).

The function would be co-hosted by India Cements Ltd, which is at the forefront of promoting sports for the last five decades.

"We are happy to partner with TNSJA to encourage promising young athletes apart from recognising some remarkable performances over the last year," India Cements vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan said in the release.

