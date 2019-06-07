Teenager Marketa Vondrousova beats Johanna Konta to reach French Open final

Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova beat Britain`s Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6(2) to reach the French Open final on Friday, recovering from deficits in both sets to claim victory.

Vondrousova became the first teenager to reach the French Open final since Anna Ivanovic in 2007.

Konta led 5-3 in the opening set on a rainy Court Simonne-Mathieu and had three sets points but allowed the 19-year-old to claw her way back.

The Briton also led 5-3 in the second set but again failed to capitalise and Vondrousova hit back to take it into a tiebreak which she won with a superb drop shot.

Australian Ashleigh Barty further ended 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova`s run at the French Open to reach the final with a rollercoaster 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Barty, the first Australian woman to play a final here since Sam Stosur in 2010, will take on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.