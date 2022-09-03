NewsTennis
Thank you Serena Williams: Tennis legend retires after losing to Aijla Tomljanovic in career's last match in US Open 2022, fans react

Tennis legend Serena Williams bowed out of US Open 2022 in what could be her last match on a court. She lost 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in Round 3 of Women's singles on Friday. The tennis star had announced that this will be her last singles outing in the US Open and that she is retiring from the sport. She broke into tears as she waved the home crowd after her loss in what was her swansong match. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Check out the reactions as Serena bid adieu to the sport. 

More to come.. 

