Tennis legend Serena Williams bowed out of US Open 2022 in what could be her last match on a court. She lost 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in Round 3 of Women's singles on Friday. The tennis star had announced that this will be her last singles outing in the US Open and that she is retiring from the sport. She broke into tears as she waved the home crowd after her loss in what was her swansong match.

Check out the reactions as Serena bid adieu to the sport.

Words cannot describe what #Serena has meant to us all. pic.twitter.com/a4YvBgNhOL— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

96 career titles.

39 Grand Slams.

319 weeks as World No. 1.

$94M in career prize money.



Activism.

Business ventures.



The highest-earning female athlete ever.



A career over, but a legend forever: Serena Williams. pic.twitter.com/UmzVGTbc8p September 3, 2022

One final wave _ pic.twitter.com/HivoQiMDdT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

