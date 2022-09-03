Thank you Serena Williams: Tennis legend retires after losing to Aijla Tomljanovic in career's last match in US Open 2022, fans react
Tennis legend Serena Williams bowed out of US Open 2022 in what could be her last match on a court. She lost 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in Round 3 of Women's singles on Friday. The tennis star had announced that this will be her last singles outing in the US Open and that she is retiring from the sport. She broke into tears as she waved the home crowd after her loss in what was her swansong match.
Check out the reactions as Serena bid adieu to the sport.
Simply the _. Unique.
Thank you @serenawilliams
We love you _#USOpen2022 #Serena— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 3, 2022
Words cannot describe what #Serena has meant to us all. pic.twitter.com/a4YvBgNhOL— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
96 career titles.
39 Grand Slams.
319 weeks as World No. 1.
$94M in career prize money.
Activism.
Business ventures.
The highest-earning female athlete ever.
A career over, but a legend forever: Serena Williams. pic.twitter.com/UmzVGTbc8p— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 3, 2022
What a ride it's been.
Thank you, @serenawilliams _ pic.twitter.com/OEURHryJxV— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
One final wave _ pic.twitter.com/HivoQiMDdT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
