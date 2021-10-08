हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 'back in the good book' with wife, here's why

Andy Murray married Kim Sears in 2015. 

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray &#039;back in the good book&#039; with wife, here&#039;s why
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 'back in the good book' with wife

Andy Murray was "back in the good books" with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and stinky shoes were returned to him.

Murray said on Instagram that his shoes reeked so badly in his car that he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his hotel in California overnight to air them out.

When he went back to get the shoes he found they, along with the ring he had strung though their laces, were nowhere to be found, prompting Murray to ask for help in recovering the missing items. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray)

Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, said in a video posted on Instagram that the ring had been returned after he made calls to hotel security.

"Little update for everyone. Would you believe it?" Murray said before taking a big whiff of the footwear.

"They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray)

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray faces France's Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California on Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andy Murray
Next
Story

Kim Clijsters falters on comeback, loses in three sets in Indian Wells opener

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Big terrorist conspiracy of ISI and underworld exposed