Ukraine tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who beat Roger Federer, seen with a gun amid Russian attack - SEE PICS

He was once busy playing tennis and winning matches, today Sergiy Stakhovsky is trying to save his country from an attack.

About three weeks, Stakhovsky had announced that he was going to leave his family at a secure place and join the war to protect his homeland Ukraine.

On Thursday (March 17), a photo went viral in which he can been seen holding a gun - a Kalashnikov rifle - as he patrols the Maidan Square area of Kiev, the capital city. Alongside him is another Ukraine player Andriy Medvedev.

2 Ukrainian Tennis Legends _____ Serhiy Stakhovsky has met up with Andriy Medvedev (ex __ # 1) and former Davis Cup team captain today 'World tennis legend is staying in Kyiv and is ready to face the enemy' pic.twitter.com/zbnNVP4vfl — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) March 14, 2022

Stakhovsky was on holiday when he got the news that his country Ukraine has been attacked by Russia. Currently, he is busy relocating his family to Hungary after which he will do what he has never done before - help his country fight the invaders.

He is the same Stakhovsky who beat eight-time winner and defending champion Roger Federer in the 2nd round of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships ending his record run of 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old retired from professional tennis only a few weeks back. He was enjoying his retirement but now he wants to fight for his country.