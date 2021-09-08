हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
US Open

US Open 2021: World no 2 Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis

File image (Source: US Open/Twitter)

The world number two Daniil Medvedev and world number 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open on day nine.

Medvedev strengthened his title credentials on Tuesday after he overcame qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to reach his third consecutive semi-final at the Flushing Meadows.

The Russian dropped his first set of the fortnight, but only after winning a bagel second stanza against the surprise quarter-finalist. Zandschulp showed his mettle by winning the third and battling to 5-all in the fourth, but Medvedev avoided any further drama by breaking the final game and cruising into the last four.

"I'm happy with my game in the fourth set because on my serve I almost lost maybe two points," said the Russian, as per usopen.org. "At 6-5, he got a little bit tight, and I managed to do it without the tiebreaker."

In another quarter-final of the day, Felix Auger-Aliassime entered his first major semi-final at the US Open. The 21-year-old Canadian was leading by a set and a break, 6-3, 3-1, when Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was forced to retire with an injury.

After just 68 minutes of play, Auger-Aliassime advanced to face Medvedev in the semi-finals.

"It's an amazing milestone. It's been a fantastic tournament for me. Of course, it was a weird ending today. But in the end, I'm through," Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview. "I'll have a chance to play on Friday against one of the best players in the world right now to have a chance to be in my first Grand Slam final. It's amazing, I'm happy I'm through and I'll try to win the next one."

