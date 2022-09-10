NewsTennis
US OPEN 2022

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to meet Casper Ruud in final after beating Frances Tiafoe in semis

 Alcaraz is the second teen to make the US Open final in the Open Era, joining legendary American Pete Sampras

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 10:30 AM IST|Source: ANI

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to meet Casper Ruud in final after beating Frances Tiafoe in semis

New York : The third seed Carlos Alcaraz battled past home favourite Frances Tiafoe to reach the US Open final on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz is the second teen to make the US Open final in the Open Era, joining legendary American Pete Sampras. Alcaraz produced a stunning performance to defeat Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in a match that lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes. Alcaraz will now face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who knocked out Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the semi-finals, for the US Open title on Sunday.

"To be honest in the semi-final of a Grand Slam you have to give everything... we have to fight until the last ball. It doesn`t matter if we are fighting for five hours, or six hours. It doesn`t matter. You have to give everything on the court," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying.

"Frances gave everything on the court. This is amazing," he added. "It`s amazing to be able to fight for big things. First time in the final of a Grand Slam. I can see the No. 1 in the world, but at the same time, it`s so far away. I have one more to go against a player who is unbelievable. He deserves to play a final. He played in the final of a Grand Slam in Roland Garros. This is my first time," Alcaraz said.

"I`m going to give everything that I have. I will have to handle the nerves of being in a final of a Grand Slam, but obviously, I`m really, really happy and as I said before every match, I`m going to enjoy it. I`m going to enjoy the moment and let`s see what happens," he added.The home favourite showed no fear, no matter the defeat he faced. After suffering the defeat in the semi-finals against Alcaraz, Tiafoe said, "I gave everything I had left tonight. Too good Carlos, I am happy I got to share the big stage with you."

US Open 2022Carlos AlcarazCasper RuudFrances TiafoeUS Open 2022 mens single finalCarlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud

