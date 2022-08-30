NewsTennis
US OPEN 2022

US Open 2022: Serena Williams daughter Olympia Ohanian rolls back the clock with BEADS like mom, WATCH

Serena Williams was pregnant with Olympia while playing in, and winning, the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

US Open 2022: Serena Williams daughter Olympia Ohanian rolls back the clock with BEADS like mom, WATCH

When Serena Williams won the 1999 US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 US Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to mom’s from all that time ago.

“It was either her wear beads or me, so ...” Williams said after beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3, finishing that thought with a smile. “I wanted to do it, but I just didn’t have the time.”

Williams was pregnant with Olympia while playing in, and winning, the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. Olympia was born later that year and turns 5 on Thursday. “Yeah, she likes, actually, wearing them. She asks to wear beads a lot,” Williams said.

“It actually wasn’t my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It’s perfect on her.”

On Monday, Olympia sat in Williams’ player guest box in Arthur Ashe Stadium, at one point snapping pictures with a camera. She was with her father – Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – and her grandmother – Williams’ mom, Oracene Price.

After the match, Williams’ long and influential career was celebrated during an on-court ceremony that included a video narrated by Oprah Winfrey and a speech from Billie Jean King. At the end, Ohanian carried Olympia down on to the court.

“Tonight was all a surprise, actually, towards the end. I didn't know any of that was happening,” Williams said. “I was just ready to do the on-court interview and leave.”

She has said she is ready to move on from her playing days to focus on having another child and pursuing her business interests.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress