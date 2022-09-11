OMG WHO DID THAT? Iga Swiatek finds a gift inside US Open trophy, WATCH her million-dollar reaction

Iga Swiatek on Sunday became the first Polish woman to win the US Open by defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets at a full-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium. This was the Pole`s second major title of 2022, having won the Roland Garros earlier in June this year. The two-time French Open winner continued her dominant run this year and brought the Tunisian player`s second straight chance of winning the US Open to a halt.

At the press conference, Iga received another surprise when she was asked to open the cap of the trophy and look inside. She did that and found a tiramisu isnide it. The US Open champion was pleasantly surprised and showed a big smile to the journalists. Tiramisu remains one of her favourite food items and Iga was a happy girl now, both on and off the court.

Look below for the video.

!!!!! pic.twitter.com/87PMt0TfDe — Out of Context Iga Swiatek (@SwiatekOOC) September 11, 2022

Coming into the match, Swiatek was the favourite given her rich vein of form and she did not leave any stone unturned to ensure her winning juggernaut continues. The champion player defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) to clinch her first US Open. The 21-year-old Pole is the youngest woman to win two Grand Slam singles titles in the same season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016.Swiatek overpowered Jabeur for the Italian Open title in Rome in May dropping just four games in their last encounter before Saturday`s final, and her similar intimidating start in Ashe appeared to set the tone for the rest of the match with Swiatek winning 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 lead.

Jabeur showed form over the next two games with five clean winners in the next 12 points but it proved to be only a smudge on Swiatek`s radar. The top seed landed 90% of her first serves in the set and broke service twice more to finish the opener in exactly half an hour.The ninth game, the first of the second set, was the first of the match to go to deuce. Back-to-back winners, two of Swiatek`s 18 for the match, got her through the threat. Swiatek took up a 3-0 lead and even had three break points for 4-0 before Jabeur held service and broke to go back to 3-2.

With ANI inputs